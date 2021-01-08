MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 8.8% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.34 or 0.00031032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00239505 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.08 or 0.01322680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,689,153 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.