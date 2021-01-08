Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 93,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 204,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,946,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,105,727. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

