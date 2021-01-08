Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of MU opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

