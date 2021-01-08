Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.81.

MU traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.11. 27,069,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

