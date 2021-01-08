Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $80.08.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.