Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 1,432,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.