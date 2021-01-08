Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

