Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

