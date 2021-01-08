Michael P. Mullican Sells 22,947 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

