Michael Douglas Taylor Sells 19,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00.

Shares of DCPH opened at $55.61 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

