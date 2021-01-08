MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.