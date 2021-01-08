MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.44 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

