MEXC Token (MEXC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $50,180.94 and approximately $463.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEXC Token has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MEXC Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including WhiteBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About MEXC Token

MEXC Token (CRYPTO:MEXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.