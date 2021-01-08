Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCB. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE MCB opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $317.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.