Metronome Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,937.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $98,937.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00440922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00229558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051211 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,673,258 coins and its circulating supply is 11,339,309 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

