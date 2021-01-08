Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.40

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 3546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

