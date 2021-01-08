Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $10.22 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $934,761.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,123.21 or 0.02983786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,612,316 coins and its circulating supply is 79,612,211 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

