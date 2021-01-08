Metadium Reaches Market Cap of $10.73 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $184,776.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00440533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00229462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051617 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium's total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

