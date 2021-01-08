Merilee Buckley Sells 1,619 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16.

On Monday, November 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

