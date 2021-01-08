Merculet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,583.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $158,583.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinMex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00422127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,041,608 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinMex, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.