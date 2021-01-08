Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.39. 372,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 476,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

