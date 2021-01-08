Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,127 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $139.90 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $4,997,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

