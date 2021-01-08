MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

