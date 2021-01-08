Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Up 8.6%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,771,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,262,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Medigus in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

