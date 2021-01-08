Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.35. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 31,495 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

