MedicCoin Market Cap Reaches $54,632.41 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $54,632.41 and $783.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

