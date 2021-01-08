Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,002,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

