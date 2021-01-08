Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) dropped 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 283,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 299,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.93.

About Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Europe. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project comprising two contiguous licenses, such as Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat covering an area of 192 square kilometers located in the far southeast of Serbia.

