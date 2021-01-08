Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Shares Gap Down to $163.50

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.50, but opened at $158.50. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 28,334 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £179.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Mears Group plc (MER.L) Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

