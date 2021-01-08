Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Shares Gap Down to $163.50

Shares of Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.50, but opened at $158.50. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 28,334 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.30. The company has a market capitalization of £179.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

