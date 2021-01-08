McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 1,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

