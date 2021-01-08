McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $211.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.82. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.