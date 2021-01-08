McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 247.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.