McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MCFE stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

