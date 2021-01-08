MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

