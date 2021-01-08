Maxim Group Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $50.50

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $47.00 to $50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,598. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 67,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

