Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

MAXR stock opened at C$51.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$52.32.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

