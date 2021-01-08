Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 5.3%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 192,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 203,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -868.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.