MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $29.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $25.50 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 114.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

