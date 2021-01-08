Master Contract Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,868.08 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $281,868.08 and $6,686.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

