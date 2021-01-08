MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $86.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.62.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,095. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $81.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.