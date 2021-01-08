Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MRKR stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.