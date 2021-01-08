Mark S. Levine Sells 6,829 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $616.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

