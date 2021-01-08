MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.19. 499,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 442,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.
HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.78.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
