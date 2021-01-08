MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.19. 499,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 442,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

