MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Shares of NYSE:HZO remained flat at $$38.19 during trading on Thursday. 463,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
