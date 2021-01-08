MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:HZO remained flat at $$38.19 during trading on Thursday. 463,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

