MarineMax (HZO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MarineMax (NYSE: HZO):

1/7/2021 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

1/4/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/1/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/18/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE:HZO opened at $38.19 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

