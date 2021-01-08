Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

