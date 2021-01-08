Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $629.89

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.89 and traded as low as $584.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at $593.00, with a volume of 89,748 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £201.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 639.75.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

