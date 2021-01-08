Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.31

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.31 and last traded at C$96.19, with a volume of 625469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$28.27 billion and a PE ratio of 62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$83.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.28.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900002 EPS for the current year.

In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at C$88,021,972.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.

About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

