Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.31

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.31 and last traded at C$96.19, with a volume of 625469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a market cap of C$28.27 billion and a PE ratio of 62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$83.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.28.
In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at C$88,021,972.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.
About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
