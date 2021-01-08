Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.39. 765,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 299,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $1.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

